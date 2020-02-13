Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPOR. Numis Securities upgraded Great Portland Estates to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 846 ($11.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 965 ($12.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 813.44 ($10.70).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 943.40 ($12.41) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 953.60 ($12.54). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 902.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 789.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.