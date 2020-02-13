Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,125 ($27.95).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,302 ($30.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,344.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,538 ($20.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

