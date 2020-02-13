GridCoin (GRC) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, GridCoin has traded up 4% against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange and Trade By Trade. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $778.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 428,382,480 coins and its circulating supply is 397,729,448 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

