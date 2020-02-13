Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Griffin Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:GRIF opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $212.86 million, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.75. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

