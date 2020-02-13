Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd (LON:GR1T) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd (LON:GR1T) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GR1T stock remained flat at $GBX 1.18 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,306 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 million and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.29. Grit Real Estate Income Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 144 ($1.89). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.72.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile

Grit is a pan African property investment company focusing on African real estate assets (excluding South Africa and Namibia). The Company is underpinned by predominantly US Dollar and Euro denominated, medium to long term leases with high quality global graded tenants, delivering sustainable income and growth.

