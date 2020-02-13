Guider Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,714.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Guider has traded 78.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $2,714.00 and $212.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00046164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $617.26 or 0.06078679 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00120511 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001661 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Guider Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

