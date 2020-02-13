Gulfport Energy Co. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 95,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 57,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 480,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 35,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1,066.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 313,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 286,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 129,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

