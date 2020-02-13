GYM Group’s (GYM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GYM Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 343 ($4.51).

GYM stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85. The company has a market capitalization of $401.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94. GYM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.70.

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

