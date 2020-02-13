H Michael Krimbill Acquires 50,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,047.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, H Michael Krimbill acquired 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00.

Shares of NYSE NGL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.08. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 1,667.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 342,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 323,367 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 32,706 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.