H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Canaccord Genuity

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE:HEO traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$1.05. 16,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,894. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that H2O Innovation will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

