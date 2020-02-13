Hacken (HKN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,635.00

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Hacken has a market cap of $697,340.00 and $2,635.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hacken has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Hacken token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.59 or 0.06159179 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059977 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00128203 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

HKN is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

