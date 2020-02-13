Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 175 ($2.30).

LON:HFD opened at GBX 163.90 ($2.16) on Thursday. Halfords Group has a one year low of GBX 141.20 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 261.20 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $327.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.36.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Keith Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($101,289.13).

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

