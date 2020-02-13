Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430,845 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Halliburton worth $35,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,259,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,997,801. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.