Halliburton to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Halliburton to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.19. 10,058,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,933,225. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

