Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.03. 2,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

In other Evergy news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $323,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

