Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 47,466 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,466 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 6,954.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,689,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,646,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Metlife by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,197,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,493,000 after purchasing an additional 487,881 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

