Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 91,141 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,141 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

General Electric stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 10,951,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,823,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

