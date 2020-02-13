Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 9,885 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 188.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 147,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.45 and a 12 month high of $115.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.