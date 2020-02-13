Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,714,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 882.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.21. Match Group Inc has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 276.03%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura lifted their target price on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.