Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $59,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,820. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $143.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

In related news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,675 shares of company stock worth $634,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.