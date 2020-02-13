Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $400.01. 189,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,679 shares of company stock worth $38,681,248. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

