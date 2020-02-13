Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after purchasing an additional 237,794 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,736,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,058,000 after buying an additional 105,690 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 829,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,636,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 579,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.47. 21,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,762. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.