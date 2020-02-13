Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 70,880 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,219,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.46. 518,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 202.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $192.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.05 and its 200 day moving average is $159.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $1,881,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $97,321.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,710,589.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,252 shares of company stock worth $78,535,262. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.