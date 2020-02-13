Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus reduced their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.55. 285,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

