Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,386,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,924,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.