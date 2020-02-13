Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 698.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,842 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in KLA by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in KLA by 119.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,133. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.87. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

