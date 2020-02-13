Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.81 Million Position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.17% of International Bancshares worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Bancshares by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in International Bancshares by 1,890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBOC. ValuEngine lowered International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of IBOC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,655. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. International Bancshares Corp has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

