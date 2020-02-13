Hancock Whitney Corp Has $5.16 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 31,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.91. 1,953,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,093,500. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

