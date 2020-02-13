Hancock Whitney Corp Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Integer worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Integer by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Integer during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Integer stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $87.78. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,307. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

