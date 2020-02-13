Hancock Whitney Corp Has $5.54 Million Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,688 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.23% of United Community Banks worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter worth $4,754,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after buying an additional 159,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 72,761 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 31.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.90. 1,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

