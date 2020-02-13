Hancock Whitney Corp Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

ACIW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 38,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,925. ACI Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

