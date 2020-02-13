Hancock Whitney Corp Has $6.34 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 379.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.18. 464,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

