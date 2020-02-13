Hancock Whitney Corp Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 44.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.25. 140,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,568. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

