Hancock Whitney Corp Has $7.70 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 510.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.77. 1,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.73. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.09 and a 52 week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

