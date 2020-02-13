Hancock Whitney Corp Has $7.86 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.17% of Landstar System worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.61. 2,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,003. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.39. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

