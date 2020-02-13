Hancock Whitney Corp Has $8.49 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

EMN stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 129,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

