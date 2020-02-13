Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 347.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 156,328 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.15% of Toll Brothers worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

