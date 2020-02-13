Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 19,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Home Depot by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,138. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $242.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.75 and a 200-day moving average of $225.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

