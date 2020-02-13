Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 69,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 81,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.72. 2,059,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

