Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of SEI Investments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,550 shares of company stock worth $9,594,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

SEIC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,082. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

