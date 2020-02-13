Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 160,454 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 356.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 160,454 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,650,000 after acquiring an additional 533,396 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 49.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,612,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,493,000 after buying an additional 863,376 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in PulteGroup by 12.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,367,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,521,000 after buying an additional 268,639 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,225,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PulteGroup by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,022,000 after buying an additional 986,745 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.90. 490,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,989. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

