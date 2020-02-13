Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 999 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

