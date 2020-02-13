Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 130.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,631 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,649 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.12. 890,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,528,630. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

