Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.18. 258,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,666,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.13 per share, with a total value of $5,011,968.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,968.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.