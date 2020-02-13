Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2,276.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,238 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

TSN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.29. 22,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,968. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

