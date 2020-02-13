Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.11. 515,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,784. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

