Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547,493 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 75.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $35,289,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.82. 18,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.96 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.