Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,376 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.66. 1,316,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,659,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day moving average is $140.47. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.64 and a 1-year high of $148.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.