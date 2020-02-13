Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 11,997 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.06% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. State Street Corp lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,441,000 after buying an additional 538,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,629,000 after buying an additional 71,586 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 25.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,279,000 after buying an additional 115,956 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,545,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.05.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

