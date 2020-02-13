Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 15,549 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,549 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.45. 60,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $98.25.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

